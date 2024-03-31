Rain storms Monday to be followed by four consecutive days of sunshine in Austin

A woman pushes her cart in the rain after shopping at H-E-B Escarpment Village in Southwest Austin on March 27.

Preparations for the eclipse are well underway in Central Texas, and so far, the weather is a toss-up. If this week is anything to go by, it could be perfect conditions for the eclipse, with rain forecasted Monday night, and sunny skies set to take over from Tuesday onward.

Easter Monday will kick off with overcast skies and high humidity, before temperatures skyrocket into the mid to upper 80s in central Austin, by the afternoon. A Pacific cold front and some rain showers will cool temperatures Monday evening, with temperatures dropping into the low-to-mid 60s by Tuesday morning, Orlando Bermudez, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in New Braunfels, said. According to Bermudez, there is currently a 40% chance of storms Monday night, which could bring up to an inch of rain to the area. The month of March saw a cumulative 1.34 inches of rain in the Austin area, well below the typical 2.79 inches.

Early morning temperatures will continue to stay in the 40s and 50s from Tuesday to Saturday, with daytime temperatures ranging from 70 to 80 degrees, at their peak.

Austin's forecast this week

Monday

High: 88

Low: 70

Temperatures will soar into the high 80s by mid-afternoon, with some gusts of wind up to 24 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy and overcast. Rain will start by about 7 p.m.

Tuesday

High: 78

Low: 63

Sunny skies will return and temperatures will dip into the upper 70s.

Wednesday

High: 74

Low: 51

Another sunny day with no chances of rain. A mild cold front will move into the area Wednesday morning before warming up into the mid 70s by afternoon.

Thursday

High: 75

Low: 48

A sunny morning with partially cloudy conditions by afternoon.

Friday

High: 79

Low: 50

Another sunny morning to be followed by partially cloudy conditions in the afternoon.

Saturday

High : 79

Low : 55

Partially to mostly cloudy skies and some wind gusts up to 25 mph.

