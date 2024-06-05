Rain, storms expected today across Michigan

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms can be expected into this evening, the National Weather Service said. Overall it will be a warm and humid day today.

GRAND RAPIDS — Several rounds of storms are expected today, the National Weather Service, said, with the potential for storms to become stronger in the late morning to afternoon.

In an overnight X post, the NWS Grand Rapids office said all of Michigan is under the threat for potentially severe storms today and into tonight.

"A warm and humid air mass will spread into the region today, ahead of a cold front that arrives tonight," the NWS said. "Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms look possible until the cold front swings through tonight. It will then turn cooler for Thursday and Friday."

Although the risk for the western and all of northern Lower Peninsula is deemed marginal, storms could bring damaging winds and tornadoes, the NWS said. A marginal risk means storms will be limited in duration, coverage and intensity.

The risk is slightly higher in southeastern Michigan today.

At 3:50 a.m. today, the NWS radar showed a line of storms crossing Lake Michigan on a northeasterly course. The weather service said Lansing will be impacted by the rain.

Temperatures today could reach 82 degrees before the cold front arrives.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing area will see rain, storms today ahead of cold front