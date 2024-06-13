Rain and storm chances stay high Thursday as tropical disturbance moves away from Florida

Rain and storm chances will remain high on Thursday.

A tropical disturbance will continue to move offshore and away from Florida.

Our area will have a 60% chance of scattered rain and storms on Thursday.

Rain chances will be around 40% on Friday and through the weekend.

We will have highs in the low-90s with partly cloudy skies over the weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the chance for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical storm could develop and then push toward Mexico or Texas.

Thankfully, there are no tropical threats for Florida.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: