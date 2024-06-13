Rain and storm chances stay high Thursday as tropical disturbance moves away from Florida
Rain and storm chances will remain high on Thursday.
A tropical disturbance will continue to move offshore and away from Florida.
Our area will have a 60% chance of scattered rain and storms on Thursday.
Rain chances will be around 40% on Friday and through the weekend.
We will have highs in the low-90s with partly cloudy skies over the weekend.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the chance for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico.
A tropical storm could develop and then push toward Mexico or Texas.
Thankfully, there are no tropical threats for Florida.
