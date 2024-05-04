When will the rain start? Get ready for a soggy week in North Jersey

Get those umbrellas and duck boots ready.

After a run of warm, sunny days, North Jersey is in store for an almost solid week of overcast, soggy weather, if the latest forecasts are accurate.

The rain is likely to arrive overnight Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. In Bergen County, there's a 40% chance of showers after 2 a.m. with showers likely by Sunday afternoon.

The wet weather is forecast to continue into Monday, with thunderstorms possible by late afternoon. There's a mostly sunny window on Tuesday, according to the Weather Service. But after that, showers are either possible or likely every day through Saturday.

Morristown, NJ -- March 2, 2024 -- A drenching heavy rain fell this afternoon and most of the day on South St. in Morristown.

Here's a look at the detailed forecast from the NWS' New York office:

Sunday : Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56 and a 70% chance of precipitation, with rainfall of a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. By Sunday night, the chance of precipitation is 80% with another possible tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Monday : Showers likely, with fog early and thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. At night, there's a 40% chance of showers after 2 a.m.

Wednesday : A 50% chance of showers and more thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. There's a 30% chance of more rain at night.

Thursday: Showers likely throughout the day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday and Saturday: A 40% chance of showers both days. Otherwise, partly sunny, with highs around 70.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Weather forecast: Weekend rain likely start of a week of showers