Rain and snow moving in for the Front Range

TechCrunch

Phone giant AT&T has reset millions of customer account passcodes after a huge cache of data containing AT&T customer records was dumped online earlier this month, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The U.S. telco giant initiated the passcode mass-reset after TechCrunch informed AT&T on Monday that the leaked data contained encrypted passcodes that could be used to access AT&T customer accounts. A security researcher who analyzed the leaked data told TechCrunch that the encrypted account passcodes are easy to decipher.