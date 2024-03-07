Rain and snow moves into New Mexico starting Thursday afternoon

Winds pick up Thursday afternoon as a storm system moves into New Mexico. Heavier rain and snow will fall on Friday.

Clouds moved into New Mexico Wednesday, keeping high temperatures a degree or two cooler compared to Tuesday. High winds develop across the southern half of the state Thursday afternoon as a late winter storm begins moving into New Mexico. With dry air in eastern and southeast New Mexico, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect Thursday afternoon for this area through Thursday evening.

Scattered rain and snow showers will begin to move into western and northern New Mexico Thursday afternoon, with rain showers making it east into the Rio Grande Valley by Thursday evening. A cold front will move into northeast New Mexico starting late Thursday night and move south and west through the day Friday. This front will bring a mix of rain and snow Friday across eastern and northern eastern New Mexico along with the Upper Rio Grande Valley, as snow continues to fall into the northern mountains. Light snowfall accumulations will be possible along I-25 in northern New Mexico, along I-40 from Tijeras to Tucumcari and in the upper Rio Grande Valley. Rain and snow will slowly end across eastern New Mexico Friday evening, but shift into central and western New Mexico. Temperatures may get cold enough Friday night that rain could mix with light snow in the Albuquerque Metro, but little to no accumulations are expected.

Some rain and snow showers will stick around through Saturday afternoon across the western, northern and central mountain, but the rest of the state will see drier weather return. Temperatures will be cooler to start the weekend as well. A warming trend begins Sunday afternoon and continue into the middle of next week.

