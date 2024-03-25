Rain, snow, and high winds continue for parts of New Mexico

A strong cold front moved across the state morning. Rain and mountain snow developed along and behind this cold front, with some light moisture across the Rio Grande Valley Sunday morning. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue overnight with cooler temperatures. The biggest impacts from the snow will be above 8,000′ in the northern mountains. High winds developed this afternoon, gusting upwards of 70 mph across parts of southern New Mexico.

Rain and mountain snow chances will continue into the beginning of the workweek with breezy to gusty winds. Cooler temperatures stick around through the middle of the week before a ridge of high pressure returns bringing above average temperatures for the end of the week.

