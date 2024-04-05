Rain, snow helping ease drought conditions across South Dakota

Apr. 5—MITCHELL — Drought conditions in South Dakota have eased considerably since this time in 2023.

That's according to the latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which released its most recent report April 2.

"Around Mitchell and the surrounding area and in southeast South Dakota in general over the last few weeks we've seen improvements in conditions or they are holding steady with precipitation events of snow and rain," said Laura Edwards, state climatologist for the state of South Dakota.

The drought monitor map shows portions of the north and east central portions of the state under abnormally dry conditions, the lowest drought rating on five-tier scale. Abnormally dry indicates grain land and pasture growth is stunted. The northwest and far west part of the state is seeing some areas in the moderate drought range, which indicates pasture and water supplies are in decline and that topsoil is dry.

That's a far cry from this time in 2023, when nearly all of the state was under at least abnormally dry conditions and some of it under moderate or severe drought conditions.

Though snowfall was down this year compared to the previous winter — Mitchell received 17.7 inches this winter compared to 58.5 inches last year — Edwards said the situation has eased over the last few months thanks to some timely precipitation that occurred around Christmas and in recent weeks.

Warm temperatures in early 2023 caused much of what snow did fall to disappear, decreasing moisture stores on the surface. But the precipitation since, including a mixture of rain and snow events, helped push back some of the dryness.

"Snowpack is kind of our natural reservoir of water in the winter and then that melts and we use that during the growing season. Seeing how our snowpack melted the first couple weeks of February when it was warm, we lost some of that moisture," Edwards said. "The recent precipitation is really what drove improvement in the drought monitor."

Edwards said there were still some deficits at deeper soil levels, and some areas had not fully recovered from an extended drought period the last two or three years, but if current trends continue there could be further improvement.

"This time a year ago we had a very cold spring, and we had snow all the way through April. And this year from the looks of it from here through the next couple of weeks we're looking at warmer than average temperatures being favored," Edwards said.

Farmers will be watching weather and soil conditions as planting season begins in earnest. Edwards said there had already been some small grains planted, and a few farmers in the southeast part of the state had gotten some soybeans in, but for the most part conditions will have them holding off a bit longer.

Soil temperature will have to rise to be closer to the ideal for corn and soybeans, she said, but that shouldn't be too far off.

"One thing we look at is soil temperature. You don't want your seeds sitting in the ground rotting. You want to plant as close as you can to the appropriate soil temperature, and it's still a little on the cool side," Edwards said. "Down in the Mitchell area soil temperature is about 40 to 45 degrees. That's good for wheat but a little cool for corn and soybeans. They're on the rise, and I wouldn't be surprised to see more activity in the next couple of weeks."

There will be more chances for precipitation starting as early as this weekend, and that trend could extend through June. She expected slightly warmer than average temperatures and increased chances for precipitation.

Those months will be important, as a good portion of the state's yearly rainfall comes during that time.

"April through June, that period is 40% of our annual precipitation in those three months' time. If we are a little above average, I would not be upset about that. It helps us get a little more confidence and a positive outlook for spring and early summer," Edwards said.

She also said flooding along the James River is not expected to be heavy this year. Farmers should not have to wait as long for waters to recede to get into their low-lying areas, which could also put them ahead of schedule in planting those areas.

Brad Pugh, a meteorologist with the Climate Prediction Center who works out of Maryland and authored the latest drought monitor report, said conditions were clearly improved from a year ago.

"Looking up the numbers, only 8% of South Dakota is designated with moderate drought, and that's across the northwest corner of the state," Pugh said. "Last year at this time, a quarter of the state was designated as drought. That's quite an improvement in one year."

Pugh said South Dakota had received roughly average precipitation dating back to October. The High Plains region, of which South Dakota is part, generally saw a one-degree shift for the better in drought conditions across the board. South Dakota itself averaged roughly a half-inch to an inch of precipitation recently which took some of the edge of drought conditions, he said.

Like Edwards, Pugh said the outlook in the coming weeks is encouraging to keeping drought conditions at bay. But as always, those timely rains will be important.

"This weekend will see precipitation across western South Dakota. Some areas could pick up more than an inch, and that may be reflected in next week's drought monitor," Pugh said. "In terms of the seasonal outlook — April, May and June — it does favor some above-normal precipitation for South Dakota. That would point toward improving drought conditions or keeping drought coverage low. (But) as we move into late spring and early summer, a few weeks without significant precipitation and hot temperatures can dry things out."

While the early growing season is a reason for optimism, late summer could see a return to hot and dry conditions if the long term outlook holds true.

Good rains the next few months will be crucial.

"The challenge will be later in the summer. We're looking at a very fast turnaround to La Nina conditions. That has been what brought our dry and warm conditions the last few years. That's what we're seeing the last half of the growing season from July to September," Edwards said.

Those expectations of regular, timely precipitation will play a big role in making sure crops have a good fighting chance as the summer draws on, Edwards said.

"Hopefully, this moisture we get early this season will hold us through," Edwards said.