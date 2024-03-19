Rain and snow chances continue through Wednesday

Only two more days are left of rain and mountain snow chances across parts of New Mexico before drier weather returns.

The low pressure system that has been responsible for this very active stretch of wet weather across New Mexico is still spinning west of the state. A couple very light rain showers continue to move through southern New Mexico tonight. Temperatures started a warming trend today, but were still cooler than normal for the middle of March.

Another round of scattered showers and mountain snow will develop across western, northern and central New Mexico Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will even be possible that could bring small hail or graupel. Temperatures will also climb a couple degrees warmer Tuesday afternoon. Rain and snow will end by early Wednesday morning. One more round of scattered rain and snow showers will return Wednesday afternoon across the northern half of the state.

Drier weather returns starting Thursday as temperatures continue their warming trend. Highs on Thursday will climb warmer than normal, with the warming trend continuing into the weekend. Albuquerque could see its first 70° day of the year on Saturday.

Another storm system will move into New Mexico starting Sunday, bringing back chances for rain and mountain snow along with windy weather by Sunday afternoon.

