Rain showers may dampen Phoenix but expect a dry, warm weekend

If you are trying to catch a spring training game Thursday, make sure to check the skies, because cooler weather and scattered rain showers are making their way into the Valley.

The National Weather Service says there's a 30% chance of showers Thursday, but they're not expected to last. Dry and warmer conditions are forecast to begin on Friday, with temperatures even reaching into the low 80s. As each day gets steadily warmer, the beginning of next week is supposed to be the warmest so far, with 82 degrees forecast.

While 100 degrees has been the hottest temperature ever recorded for March in Phoenix, 82 is still 7 degrees above normal and may look pretty good to parts of the country experiencing a bit of a chill.

A blizzard left Northern California under several feet of snow, and several places in North Dakota, Montana, and neighboring states have expected highs of 18 degrees.

While blizzards and low temperatures are not of concern for metro Phoenix, there's a chance of isolated thunderstorms as the storm front moves through Thursday. Some showers could arrive as early as Wednesday night. The National Weather Service also warns there is a 10% chance of gusty winds and hail accompanying the thunderstorms, but would not last long. Not much more than a tenth of an inch is expected, the weather service said.

Friday's forecast shows a high of 73 with partly sunny skies, though a bit breezy, before warming up on Saturday and Sunday with highs of 76 and 81.

Caralin Nunes writes about weather and related topics for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Email her with story tips at caralin.nunes@arizonarepublic.com.

You can support environmental journalism in Arizona by subscribing to azcentral today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix could see rain Thursday, followed by a warm weekend