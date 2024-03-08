Rain returns, windy colder weekend brings snow showers

High pressure will slide east of the region, after bringing dry, cooler weather.

Cloud cover will thicken through the day, with showers breaking out this afternoon, becoming widespread tonight. Temperatures will warm a little, close to 60 degrees in a southeasterly flow.

A wave of low pressure will bring wet weather Friday night, with a secondary disturbance on Saturday prolonging the rain. A strong cold front will bring an end to the wet weather later in the day, but gusty northwesterly winds will usher in much colder air Saturday night and night.

A few rain showers will turn to snow showers early Sunday as the storm system exits the East Coast, leaving a light accumulation on grassy surfaces, mainly north of I-70. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the remainder of the weekend.

Skies will be sunny to early next week, as high pressure builds in from the west, with rapidly moderating weather.

Forecast

Friday: Cloudy, showers p.m. High 59

Tonight: Rainy night. Low 51

Saturday: Showers, breezy, cooler. High 54, falling to mid-40s

Sunday: Clouds, windy, colder, snow showers. High 38 (32)

Monday: Sunny. High 51 (29)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 62 (35)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, mild. High 65 (43)

Thursday: Clouds increase, showers. High 68 (46)

