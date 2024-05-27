Rain, possible thunderstorms to wash out NYC Memorial Day

Morning fog gave way to scattered showers as possible afternoon and evening thunderstorms headed into the New York City area Monday.

Localized flash flooding and some severe thunderstorms are possible, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted. Wind gusts and hail are expected to threaten Long Island on Memorial Day.

The northwest New York City metro area was warned to expect thunderstorms that could also pass through parts of Long Island and southwest Connecticut later in the day.

“Wind gusts in excess of 58 mph could damage trees and power lines,” meteorologists reported. “Hail around 1 inch diameter may occur resulting in minor damage to motor vehicles.”

Related Articles

Hourly rainfall could reach 3/4 an inch, according to the NWS. The toughest travel times will likely fall between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Northwest New Jersey and the Hudson Valley appear to be at the highest risk for flash flooding. Temperatures should hover around 70 degrees Monday. The remainder of the week is expected to be mostly sunny. The Weather Channel predicts temperatures will near 80 degrees Tuesday.

Despite the relatively dry weekend preceding Memorial Day, it’s rare for the New York area to make it through all three days of the holiday period without rain, according to NBC’s Storm Team 4.

While Memorial Day weekend was sunny in 2023, eight of the nine preceding three-day weekends saw some wet weather.