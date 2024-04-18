Rain possible in North Jersey Thursday with cooler temperatures

Rain is possible in the early hours in Northern New Jersey on Thursday. according to National Weather Service.

Showers are expected before 2 p.m. with a 60% chance of precipitation. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch is possible.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 50 degrees and a low of 45 degrees. Winds will not be too strong reaching between six and 13 miles per hour throughout the day.

The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2024.

There is a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Clouds will fill the sky as the threat of rain will loom over NJ communities.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather: Rain possible for Thursday with cooler temperatures