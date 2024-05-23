Will it rain over Memorial Day weekend in Alabama?

Memorial Day is seen as the "official, unofficial" start of summer, and the thermometer will reflect that.

The holiday weekend is set to be hot and humid state-wide with a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms on Memorial Day itself, forecasts from the National Weather Service Office in Birmingham predict.

A cold front is expected to push through the state Memorial Day, bringing with it a strong chance of showers and thunderstorms. It won’t be a washout, with the storms expected after 1 p.m., said Jason Holmes, meteorologist with the NWS in Birmingham.

“Don’t cancel your outdoor plans by any means,” he said of the long holiday weekend. “But be aware of the weather. We are in a summertime pattern where there is a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers every day. Monday is the best chance for showers and thunderstorms.

“Some of those storms could become strong or severe. We aren’t expecting widespread severe weather, but there is always the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm producing high winds and even hail.”

Areas north of Birmingham will see better chances for rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasts show a mixed bag for the upcoming weekend:

Montgomery

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 92 and low of 72.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 93 and low of 74.

Memorial Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 1 p.m. High of 92 and low of 68.

The normal high for Montgomery this time of year is 88 with the low coming in at 64, weather data shows.

Tuscaloosa

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 90 and low of 72.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 92 and low of 72.

Memorial Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 1 p.m. High of 90 and low of 64.

Gadsden

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of rain with a high of 86 and low of 67.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain a high of 90 and low of 69.

Memorial Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 1 p.m. High of 86 and low of 60.

