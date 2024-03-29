Will it rain in NJ for the solar eclipse on April 8? We checked past weather for the date

There’s obviously growing anticipation in North Jersey as the solar eclipse approaches on April 8. It will be a near total eclipse for us, with just a sliver of the sun visible from behind the moon at its peak around 3:25 p.m.

But — will we actually get to see anything?

Could the day turn cloudy?

Extended forecasts are pretty unreliable.

In fact, James Tomasini, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton, New York office, said on Friday that they can’t even provide a forecast for April 8th this far out. It won’t appear until Monday.

So we turned to AccuWeather. On Friday, their extended forecast for Hackensack called for a low of 50 and a high of 68 on April 8, with a passing shower and clouds giving way to some sun.

That’s encouraging, since the eclipse will start at 2:10 p.m. and end at 4:36 p.m.

The website timeanddate.com on Friday was forecasting April 8 to be “mostly sunny,” with a 4% chance of precipitation. That’s what we’re talking about!

The Bergen Evening Record covered the 1925 total solar eclipse extensively.

And Weather Underground was forecasting “mostly sunny” for eclipse day. Perfect! That’s similar to the weather on the day of the last total solar eclipse in North Jersey, on Jan. 24, 1925. The Bergen Evening Record that day described "ideal conditions."

But, clearly, weather happens. Forecasts change.

Think the solar eclipse is thrilling? To our ancestors, it was terrifying

Predicting based on the past

So we thought we’d take a look at past weather in North Jersey for April 8.

We checked out the weather for that date each year over the past 25 years.

Sure, it’s no scientific predictor of how April 8 will play out this year.

But we can have fun looking at the odds, right?

So here goes. We looked at historic weather data from the websites timeanddate.com and Weather Underground, which had four basic descriptions of the weather on that date — clear, scattered clouds, mostly cloudy and cloudy.

In the past 25 years in North Jersey, it was cloudy on April 8 six times. Ugh.

It was mostly cloudy four times.

The day had only scattered clouds four times.

And the day was clear — fingers crossed — 11 times.

So if you’re looking to see the eclipse, know that over the past 25 years, April 8 brought us clear or mostly clear skies 15 times.

That’s better than 50/50 odds!

Guess this is where we should mention that phrase financial investment firms always use. How does it go? “Past performance is no guarantee of future results.”

