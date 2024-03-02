Rain moves out Saturday morning, warming trend moves in

Keep the umbrella nearby this morning as rain showers continue to push through the area. Rain will wrap up by mid to late morning, with a cloudy afternoon ahead. Temperatures in the 40s this morning will climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon despite the clouds.

More mild weather is ahead tonight, with temperatures in the 40s. As a light south wind breaks up the clouds Sunday, temperatures will push back into the mid and even upper 60s. The warming trend will continue into Monday as temps climb into the low 70s for the first time this year.

Unusual warmth will continue Tuesday before some steady rain returns Wednesday ahead of some cooler air for the second half of the week.

