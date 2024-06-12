All the rain in Miami and Fort Lauderdale did that? Take a look at what people posted

Wednesday’s ceaseless rains caused phones to explode with alerts, delayed the Florida Panthers departure to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, shut down Interstate 95 and provided social media with a lot of content.

While the showers pinned planes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport runways, there were multiple reports of stranded cars and significant flooding in Hallandale Beach three towns to the south.

Several inches of water in homes in Hallandale Beach. Many just fixed their homes after last years big flood. They say this one is worse. #flwx @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/HAifYJFsex — Jonathan Petramala (@jpetramala) June 12, 2024

A little farther south, in Miami-Dade, Sunny Isles Beach residents did automotive dog paddles around the beachfront city.

Continuous rainfall is causing flash flooding on Collins Ave. and interior streets causing disabled vehicles on the roadway. Please stay home or in a safe area. Do NOT drive through flooded streets. pic.twitter.com/jt93urOBSq — City of Sunny Isles Beach (@CityofSIB) June 12, 2024

Of course, if you’re parked in Miami Beach, but not in a garage or in one of the parts that was raised several years ago, you have to worry about the waters rising into your car.

Okay, this is the worst flooding I've seen in the years I've lived in Miami Beach. I actually had to go move our car before it got any worse. pic.twitter.com/fcU8Typ0mv — (@actionxander) June 12, 2024

Some people decide they’re going to wash the car on a given day, and, by gosh, that is what they’re going to do, come hell or high water.

Wednesday’s rains really felt like Tuesday’s rains that returned refreshed by a brief rest. The waters were deep then, too.