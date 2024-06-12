All the rain in Miami and Fort Lauderdale did that? Take a look at what people posted

David J. Neal, Milena Malaver
Wednesday’s ceaseless rains caused phones to explode with alerts, delayed the Florida Panthers departure to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, shut down Interstate 95 and provided social media with a lot of content.

While the showers pinned planes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport runways, there were multiple reports of stranded cars and significant flooding in Hallandale Beach three towns to the south.

A little farther south, in Miami-Dade, Sunny Isles Beach residents did automotive dog paddles around the beachfront city.

Of course, if you’re parked in Miami Beach, but not in a garage or in one of the parts that was raised several years ago, you have to worry about the waters rising into your car.

Some people decide they’re going to wash the car on a given day, and, by gosh, that is what they’re going to do, come hell or high water.

Wednesday’s rains really felt like Tuesday’s rains that returned refreshed by a brief rest. The waters were deep then, too.

