Rain looms in Memorial Day weekend forecast for Columbus

Good news: Memorial Day is just about here.

Bad news: There's a 70% chance of rain on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Showers are likely, and even a storm or two are possible. It won't be completely gloomy, though; NWS predicts it'll be partly sunny with a high near 76.

Memorial Day weather last made headlines in 2019 when 21 tornadoes touched down around the state, including multiple in the Dayton area that destroyed significant portions of the city and surrounding suburbs. A tornado that touched down in Celina, Ohio, that night killed one person.

More: When is Memorial Day? When is Labor Day? The difference between the 2 holidays

Observances: How Franklin and neighboring counties are observing Memorial Day 2024

Memorial Day Weekend forecast for Columbus

A chance of rain looms over most of the weekend, according to NWS.

Friday : Some patches of fog before 8 a.m., then it will be mostly sunny with a high near 83.

Friday Night : There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms, and it'll be mostly cloudy with a low near 65. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall is expected, but it could be higher if it storms.

Saturday : Like Friday night, there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It's expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall is expected, but there could be more if it storms.

Saturday Night : It'll be mostly clear with a low around 60.

Sunday : There's a chance of showers, then showers become likely and thunderstorms become possible after 2 p.m. It'll be partly sunny with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night : Showers and a thunderstorm are possible. The low will be around 66. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Memorial Day : Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible. It'll be partly sunny with a high near 76. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: There's a chance of showers. It'll be partly cloudy with a low around 57. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Memorial Day traffic: 1.7 million Ohioans are expected to hit the road, how to avoid traffic

NHart@dispatch.com

@NathanRHart

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Memorial Day weekend forecast for Columbus includes rain, thunderstorms