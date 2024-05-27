Rain is likely this week, South Florida. But don’t expect a break from extreme heat yet

South Florida can expect some rain after Memorial Day. But it’s still going to be scorching hot this week, despite the likelihood of precipitation.

South Florida broke temperature records last week. This week, there will be highs in the 90s, little wind and lots of humidity, according to the National Weather Service’s station at Miami International Airport. Ana Torres-Vázquez, a meteorologist at the agency, said the region will “see temperatures in the mid-upper 90s at least until the end of the workweek.”

The heat index could again hit the triple digits. The chances of rain shoots up after tomorrow and could include classic South Florida summer afternoon thunderstorms.

“There is going to be a bit of a front, though not very cold, moving into the Florida peninsula. So that will help drive conditions to develop for showers and thunderstorms,” Torres-Vázquez said.

The meteorologist had some tips to keep South Floridians safe in the sweltering heat: Stay very hydrated, seek out shelter and be sure to take rest breaks if you have to be outdoors for prolonged periods of time.

Saturday also marks another dreaded milestone: Hurricane season is set to begin on June 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued its preseason hurricane forecast last week, announcing yet another busy hurricane season. The federal agency predicts there will be 17 to 25 named storms and eight to 13 hurricanes. Between four to seven are predicted to reach major hurricane status, according to NOAA, which forecasts an 85% chance of “an above-normal season.”

“Severe weather and emergencies can happen at any moment, which is why individuals and communities need to be prepared today,” Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks said in a recent press release.

New preseason hurricane forecast is highest ever issued. Brace yourself, Florida