Rain and Lightning Hit Tulsa as Tornado-Warned Storms Sweep Oklahoma

Rain and lightning hit Tulsa as a line of severe storms swept Oklahoma late on April 27 into April 28.

Multiple tornados were reported in Oklahoma and Texas on Saturday and early Sunday morning. At least two people were killed, including a child, and were four injured in Holdenville, Hughes County Emergency Medical Services confirmed.

Video filmed by Jason Matheson shows lightning flashing over downtown Tulsa on Saturday night. Credit: Jason Matheson via Storyful