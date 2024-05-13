Weekend rain added to what has become a very wet spring in Wichita Falls and North Texas and boosted lakes to above the drought level.

The combined level of the city’s two primary reservoirs, lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo, rose 4 percent over the past week to 67.7 percent.

That’s above the 65 percent mark that triggers water use restrictions. However, the city said the restrictions for Stage 1 Drought Watch usage will remain in effect until the City Council acts to lift them.

Wichita Falls lakes have risen above drought levels, but the City Council must act to lift restrictions.

On Monday, Lake Arrowhead was 67.3 percent full and Lake Kickapoo was 68.7 percent full.

Lake Kemp, which also provides water to the city, surged to 84.9 percent of capacity on Monday.

Rain on Sunday added .79 inches to the total, which now stands at 16.61 inches for the year. The normal for this date is 8.63 inches.

The area will get sunshine until Wednesday night when thunderstorms return to the forecast.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Rain lifts lakes above drought level