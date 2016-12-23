Rain and holiday season wreak havoc at LA airport

More than 200 flights were canceled or delayed on Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport, one of the busiest in the country, due to bad weather and holiday gridlock, airport officials said.

Airport spokeswoman Katherine Alvarado said 174 flights had been delayed and 55 had been cancelled, including some from overseas, since two storms began hitting the region on Wednesday.

She said the peak travel period has contributed to the gridlock at the third busiest airport in the United States, where 4.3 million people were expected to come through during the holiday period.

"The airport is at full capacity," Alvarado told AFP.

The rain storms and high winds have forced authorities to divert planes toward the east, officials said, contributing to the slowdown.

Adding to the travel chaos, on Wednesday, one of the busiest days of the holiday season, three unattended bags prompted a security alert and passengers to be partially evacuated from three terminals.

Alvarado advised travelers to check on their flights before heading to the airport and get there early enough to get through the long security and check-in lines.