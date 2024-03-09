Rain in Hilton Head, Beaufort ruining your Saturday? Here’s when the weather should clear

Rain and thunderstorms may be throwing a wrench in Saturday plans, but the weather is predicted to clear tonight for a “becoming sunny” Sunday, according to the National Weather Service on Saturday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to stop by around 8 p.m. Saturday, the service said.

Beaufort County residents can take advantage of the mostly sunny outlook for the rest of the week: clocks spring forward at 2 a.m. Sunday for daylight savings time and darkness will fall later in the day. Temperatures are set to hit the high 60s or low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Hilton Head set to remain slightly cooler than Beaufort and Port Royal.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida and Georgia until 2 PM EST pic.twitter.com/TeLfAUy0IB — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) March 9, 2024

Until then, the service anticipates 1 to 3 inches of rainfall on Saturday, with higher amounts possible locally. It warns that because of the above-normal rainfall over the last few weeks, there are threats of minor flooding and isolated occurrences of significant flooding.

There is a Special Marine Warning including the Coastal waters from South Santee River to Edisto Beach and Charleston Harbor until 10:15 a.m Saturday, March 9.