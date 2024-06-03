Rain helps firefighters stop progression of Letsom Mt. Fire southwest of Eugene

Forward progression of the Letsom Mt. Fire had stopped at an estimated 65 acres, and fire crews with the Oregon Deptartment of Forestry had begun mop-up operations by late Sunday.

"With all the rain that we had yesterday, they were able to get a fire line around the entire perimeter and plummet, meaning they basically have water access around all of it, which is awesome," said Jessica Neujahr, public affairs officer with the Oregon Department of Forestry.

According to Neujahr, crews on Monday will be working on mop-up operations to make sure all the hot spots from the fire are completely out.

"We're anticipating having a crew out tomorrow (Tuesday) and then tapering down resources on it as the week goes on," said Neujahr.

A helicopter makes a pass over the Letsom Mt. Fire on Friday. The blaze, which grew to more than 60 acres in a remote area near Siuslaw River Road, was mostly out by Monday, with firefighers crediting help from rainy weather.

The Letsom Mt. Fire was reported late Friday afternoon, with firefighters from multiple agencies called in to battle what was first reported as a 20-acre fire burning near Siuslaw River Road near Veneta.

Multiple units with the Lane Fire Authority South Battalion and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the fire. Residents were advised to avoid the area.

Neujahr says there is no information yet as to the cause or origin of the fire but cautioned people to stay alert and practice wildfire prevention.

"Especially going into wildfire season right now, we're kind of on the shoulder season of it," Neujahr said. "However, we're seeing fires in Veneta, we're seeing fires in southwest Oregon, and I think it's one of those things where you know, even though we're having lovely weather and it's kind of spotted rain here and there, fire is possible in this environment."

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon wildfire: Rain helps stop Letsom Mt. Fire progression