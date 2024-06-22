Will the rain help cool down Delaware temperatures?

A brief but possible chance of relief from the heat that Delaware is expected to see — and feel — on Sunday and into the rest of the coming week might be on the way in the form of rain.

Showers are expected to hit the state as early as Sunday and go into Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

The rain, however, will not douse the heat that the state is expected to see in the coming days, leading to a reminder for people to care for themselves and the vulnerable.

"There are about a half dozen cooling centers that have been setup in the greater Wilmington-area, targeting the at-risk folks that don't have the resources to stay safe," John D. Sykes, founder and president of Delaware Interfaith Power & Light said in a statement. "While these facilities are a great improvement over past years, notification of our most at-risk population continues to be a challenge. However, [Delaware Emergency Management Agency] has a potential solution, which is the DENS Delaware Emergency Notification System.

An online list of current cooling centers in New Castle County can be found at Cooling Center Resources - Google Sheets, Sykes said.

Advisories in Delaware

Saturday's highs are expected to be in the mid- to upper 90s across the state and remain there into Sunday. Monday and Tuesday highs will be slightly cooler, hovering in the upper 80s before returning into the 90s on Wednesday.

The rain, which is forecast to turn into thunderstorms in Kent and Sussex counties on Monday, can't come soon enough as the southern part of the state enters a heat advisory on Sunday.

A heat advisory condition is issued within 12 hours of extreme heat conditions. Typically, the heat index will be above 100 degrees and the nighttime air temperature will not drop below 75 degrees. However, the criteria are different for different areas.

New Castle County, whose residents experienced a heat advisory on Saturday, will face an excessive heat warning on Sunday, meaning a potential exists for excessive heat in the coming days giving people time to prepare for the weather.

More: Heat wave: What to know when extreme hot weather is forecasted

Hot summer in Delaware

While last summer was near normal for the region, the National Weather Service said this summer's temperatures will be above normal.

The weather service issued its monthly temperature outlook for July and said, "Let's just say this summer could be shaping up to be a memorably hot one."

The @NWSCPC monthly temperature outlook for July was released today, and well... Let's just say this summer could be shaping up to be a memorably hot one. A 70-80% chance of above normal temperatures for the month of July. 🥵 #PAwx #NJ2x #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/V6yxdth28R — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 21, 2024

The group is calling for a 70% to 80% chance of above-normal temperatures for July.

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware weather forecast: Will rain help cool things?