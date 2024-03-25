Rain, hail fall in parts of Southern California

The first storm of spring has arrived in Southern California.

Rain and hail have been falling in parts of the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Los Angeles County that will stay in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.

This storm isn’t as intense as the series of atmospheric rivers that hammered SoCal last month, but the added rainfall is causing concern for dangerous mudslides and debris flow.

“We’ve slowly seen that wraparound moisture making its way primarily to the inland area of Southern California,” said KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg. “We have seen thunderstorms, hail, and strong gusty winds.”

A KTLA viewer sent these photos from the Glendora area on March 24, 2024. (Valli Compton)

A vehicle drives through a flooded intersection in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles on March 24, 2024. (Citizen App)

Hail falls in Eagle Rock during the first storm of spring on March 24, 2024. (Karl Schumacher )

Hail falls in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles on March 24, 2024. (Bob Roon)

The wet weather is expected to move out of the region by early evening Sunday. The temperatures should warm up to the upper 60s Monday, but another storm is forecast to hit SoCal on Easter weekend.

“We’ll see rain off and on from Friday evening all the way through Saturday and Sunday,” Goldberg said.

Parts of Southern California could see thunderstorms once again next weekend, while snow is expected to fall in the mountain areas.

