Rain is in the forecast to spoil another Saturday in North Jersey: Predicted inch counts

North Jersey residents, including those preparing for two counties' annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations, are facing another bout of rain this weekend that could bring 2 inches or more to some areas, weather experts say.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for rain to begin in Morristown after 10 a.m. Saturday, meaning a high likelihood of wet participants and spectators in the town's parade that kicks off at noon. The precipitation will continue into the middle of the night, resulting in up to an additional inch of rain in the area by Sunday morning.

Bergen County could be hit even harder, with 1 to 2 inches of rain through Saturday night, according to the NWS forecast. The wet weather is expected to taper off early Sunday afternoon, but scattered rain and snow showers could plague Bergenfield's St. Patrick's Day parade when it kicks off at 2 p.m.

The NWS predicted a "marginal" flood risk with a potential for greater flooding along the coast in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. A forecast map calls for 1.14 inches of rain in West Milford, 1.05 inches in Paramus and 1 inch in Newark from 1 p.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to the rain, both areas should brace for strong winds throughout the weekend.

Morristown could see steady winds of 20-25 mph Saturday night, with gusts as high as 40 mph Sunday, according to the NWS. The winds look to be less severe in Bergen, but gusts still might reach into the the high 20s Saturday night and 30 mph Sunday.

The expected precipitation continues a winter of frequent heavy rainfall that has caused flooding in several towns throughout North Jersey. The most recent storm prompted a flood watch for much of the region Wednesday, though the watch ended Thursday morning with no major issues in the area.

