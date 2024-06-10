Rain expected all week in Tampa Bay. Here’s what to know.

We are in for a wet week, Tampa Bay.

While Monday is likely to be the driest day this week, by Tuesday a plume of tropical moisture will have settled near Florida where it will stay for days. The moisture could lead to rainfall amounts in the double digits for parts of the Tampa Bay area, according to Ross Giarratana, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office.

“It just looks like a really wet stretch of weather,” Giarratana said. “Throughout the week it’s not out of the question to see some totals ranging from six to 10 inches — a pretty good amount of rain.”

A 7-day forecast from Spectrum Bay News 9 shows rain chances hovering around 70 to 80% from Tuesday through Sunday. While rain is anticipated each day, it won’t be constant. Instead, Bay News 9 said to expect rounds of showers throughout the week.

Giarratana said the rain is not likely to bring severe weather because the area will be covered by clouds and slightly cooler this week. However, Giarratana said its not out of the question to see gusty winds and thunderstorms.

“The bulk of the hazards we’re expecting is the multi-day rainfall threat and the potential for some flooding,” Giarratana said.

Areas that get multiple rounds of rain in a short period of time will be the most vulnerable to flooding, Giarratana said.

A forecast map that runs from Monday to Saturday morning shows rain amounts in portions of Tampa Bay as high as 8 inches. Portions of South Florida could see up to 20 inches of rain this week. These rainfall amounts are an estimate of accumulated rain throughout the week, and do not represent a single day of rain.

The United States drought monitor shows portions of Tampa Bay are running from abnormally dry to a moderate drought. Areas to the south, like Manatee and Sarasota counties, are in a severe drought.

According to a rain gauge at Tampa International Airport, rainfall amounts are about an inch and half below expected for this time of year, Giarratana said.

“Even half these totals would have been extremely beneficial,” Giarratana said.

From a climatological perspective, Giarratana said the moisture in the atmosphere this week will be “as extreme as it gets.”

The weather service is expecting rises in rivers and streams. The good news: Some rivers and streams are running at levels in the 10th to 25th percentile, so they can handle a decent amount of rain, Giarratana said.

“As the week goes on, I suspect that the flooding risk will also increase,” Giarratana said. “We’ll just have to watch what areas get impacted over the coming days.”

Flooding safety information

According to the weather service, one foot of water can move most cars off the road. The weather service says if you cannot see the road or its markings through water, do not drive through it. For more flooding safety information, click here.

To see river levels across the state, click here.

What a flood watch vs. warning means

The Tampa Bay area is not under any flood watches or warnings as of Monday morning. However, the weather service advices people to keep a lookout for any flood advisories that could be issued this week.

A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding, but does mean flooding will occur. Instead, it means flooding is possible.

A flood advisory is issued when a flood is not likely to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, flooding can be a “significant inconvenience,” and lead to dangerous situations.

A flood warning is issued when hazardous flooding is imminent or occurring.

For more information on flood watches and warnings, click here.