Rain is expected this week in Tampa Bay. Here’s what to know.

A patch of dry weather has led to rising temperatures across Tampa Bay recently, but rain may soon be in sight.

The National Weather Service is anticipating scattered rain and thunderstorms early this week, with the greatest chance on Wednesday. Jennifer Hubbard, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Services’ Tampa Bay Office, said higher amounts of energy and moisture this week are leading to possible showers and thunderstorms.

“Rain chances are generally 30% to 50% for the most part, and then on Wednesday it’s a little higher, because of the ingredients coming together,” Hubbard said.

While rain is possible, Hubbard said, this week will be far from a washout. Scattered storms are likely in the afternoon when the extra moisture combines with the hottest part of the day. The National Weather Service does not expect severe weather conditions.

On Wednesday, when much of the area has a 60% to 70% chance of rain, the timing is harder to nail down, Hubbard said. Showers and breezy weather could begin before noon, she said.

Around this time of year, forecasters expect temperatures to start soaring, though the lack of rain has contributed to slightly higher than normal temperatures. The Tampa Bay area typically sees highs in the upper 80s in May, but recently the mercury has climbed higher.

“We have seen some lower 90s over the last several days, and that is due to the lack of rainfall,” Hubbard said.

Wednesday is likely to be the coolest day of the week, when the weather service is anticipating temperatures closer to normal. By Friday, temperatures are back in the lower 90s.

Despite the lack of rain, much of the Tampa Bay area has remained drought-free. A portion of south Hillsborough County and areas like Sarasota and Polk counties are considered “abnormally dry,” the first level on a scale that runs from zero to four.