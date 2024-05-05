Rain expected, temperatures drop in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Temperatures dropped by about 10 degrees Sunday and rain is expected throughout the day.

Sunday will see a high of 55 degrees and a low of 48 degrees, dropping from highs in the 60s Saturday. Rain is expected to last through Sunday evening with showers continuing into Monday morning.

Tuesday will offer a brief reprieve from the showers with a high of 78 degrees, but wet weather will return later in the week. Temperatures will peak Wednesday with a high of 81 degrees, but Tuesday and Wednesday will also come be quite humid.

Temperatures will then drop down to the high-60s by Thursday with more showers expected by Friday.

