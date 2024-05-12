Rain expected for Mother’s Day with temps in the mid 50s

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mother’s Day will bring early showers to New York and New Jersey, but the rain will clear by mid-afternoon with cool temps all day.

Sunday promises early-day showers as a storm system moves through the area. It will not be an all-day event, however, as the rain is expected to taper-off around 2 p.m.

Some areas may even see the sun peek out afterwards. Temperatures will be on the cool side with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

Warmer conditions are on tap for Monday as the wet weather moves out and winds switch over to a southwest direction. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Expect another round of showers Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

