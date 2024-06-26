Rain is in the Dallas-Fort Worth forecast this week. Will it bring any heat relief?

After a sweltering past few days in Dallas-Fort Worth, rain is finally in the forecast. But will it bring any relief from the heat?

North Texas recorded its first 100-degree day of the year on Sunday and is expected to flirt with triple digits every day this week. A heat advisory is in effect for the region through Wednesday evening, as heat index values up to 110 degrees are possible.

A complex of storms moved northeast of the metroplex on Wednesday morning, but won’t have much of an impact on the region, said Monique Sellers, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

⚡ More trending stories from our newsroom:

→‘Amazing!’: First shopper at new Mansfield H-E-B camped outside 2 days before opening

→Can you speed to pass a vehicle on the road in Texas? Here’s what the law says

→ Fans react to Jim Schlossnagle leaving Texas A&M for Texas after College World Series loss

Another round of storms will move over the eastern part of the metroplex Wednesday evening, bringing slight chances of rain and thunderstorms. While storm chances are in the mix late Wednesday, those storms will be after sunset.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think we’re going to get much relief from the heat with the rain chances that we have,” Sellers said.

North Texas has a few chances of storms on Wednesday.

The low storm chances on Wednesday will be the last for the metroplex for the next several days, Sellers said.

Summer temperatures are expected to continue in North Texas throughout the week and weekend. The high every day from Wednesday until Sunday is 100 degrees, with heat index values as high as 110 degrees.