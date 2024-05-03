Rain could top 10-15 inches north of Harris County, more rounds expected | CW39 HOUSTON
HARRIS COUNTY (KIAH) – Harris County is under a flood warning Friday morning. The warning, in effect until further notice, as water continues to rise along San Jacinto River near Sheldon. Area authorities continue to urge residents to stay weather aware as moderate to major flooding remains in the forecast. The impact of the rising waters is expected to impact low lying areas, beginning when the river reaches 15.0 feet. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this forecast for the week. More at CW39.com/weather.