Rain cools region, but meteorologists say it's a false front

Jun. 10—Gardeners rejoiced Sunday as a storm cracked into the region, soaking thirsty vegetable beds for hours — as well as piñons and junipers — after a dry spell of more than three weeks.

Along with the rain came a momentary return to jacket weather.

Santa Fe cooled Monday to a high of 65 degrees following temperatures over 90 in recent days.

The persistent rain Sunday and Monday might have felt like an early start to the rainy season; however, meteorologists expect a swift return to hot and sunny days — with potential heat advisories — before the start of monsoon weather patterns.

After weeks of dry weather, storms began dumping rain in different parts of the region Sunday. The storms could continue through Tuesday, raising concerns about the possibility of flooding in the vast burn scar of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

By Monday afternoon, Santa Fe had received two-thirds of an inch of rain since Sunday evening, according to National Weather Service measurements taken at the Santa Fe Regional Airport. The long shower amounted to .67 inches, a little more precipitation than the city received throughout the entire month of May.

Over the same stretch, Las Vegas, N.M., received more than 2 inches of rainfall and Los Alamos saw about one-third of an inch.

A rain gauge in Santa Rosa measured 2.77 inches of rain from the storm, and one in Fort Sumner collected 2.9 inches, the highest counted in the state on Monday.

The effects of the storms were spotty throughout the region. National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Overpeck noted in a briefing Monday a weather station in eastern Bernalillo County registered about 2 inches of rainfall from the storms while another at the Albuquerque International Sunport collected only .03 inches.

A flood watch was in effect through Monday afternoon for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and communities east of the mountains, the National Weather Service's Albuquerque office warned. The threat of flooding is higher for areas scorched by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in 2022.

Overpeck said Monday there was a high risk of some flooding Tuesday on the slopes within the burn scar of the state's largest wildfire in history.

Flooding and landslides have wreaked havoc on communities in San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties in recent years, where the wildfire swept through. Trees burned that once had long root systems to hold land in place and slow the flow of water.

The state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced Monday it would begin testing emergency sirens weekly in Mora County so it's prepared to warn residents of flash floods.

Residents in the area have been struck by floodwaters and debris flows that have filled acequias and made some roads impassable during and after rains.

Flash flooding also presents a risk in other recent burn scars throughout the region, including from the Cerro Pelado Fire near Los Alamos.

Eastern New Mexico had a "marginal risk" of severe thunderstorms with hail and high winds into Tuesday, Overpeck said, adding "patchy fog" could develop in the east and in the Rio Grande Valley south of Albuquerque.

Meteorologists warned temperatures will increase quickly throughout the state this week — perhaps to dangerous levels. Overpeck said the highest temperatures are expected Thursday, when Santa Fe could see a high of 97 and Roswell 107.

"We need to make sure people are aware that it's going to be turning around from these cooler conditions in the next day or two, to rather hot by Thursday," he said. The National Weather Service will be monitoring the heat, he added, but residents should "basically expect heat advisories on Thursday."

There is potential for critical fire conditions Friday, particularly in Western New Mexico, with gusty winds and dry storms, meteorologist Clay Anderson said, and sleeper fires that began from lightning strikes in recent weeks could spread.

While there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms Friday in the northern and eastern parts of the state, he said that forecast would be clearer in coming days.

Overpeck said the weather would likely "go back and forth for the next couple of weeks" before transitioning into a firmly established summer monsoon pattern.

"By monsoon pattern, we just mean the change in winds," he said. "It doesn't necessarily mean that we're going to get thunderstorm activity on a daily basis; it very well could be that we get a monsoon pattern such that we're hot and dry."