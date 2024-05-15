Rain continues Wednesday, nicer day tomorrow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: On/off showers, high 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 57

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 77

Friday: Rain & storms, high 76

Saturday: Morning rain, clearing, high 77

Sunday: Few clouds, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Keep the umbrellas handy another day, as rain showers will continue on-and-off throughout the day. Eventually, showers start to lighten late this afternoon, before eventually tapering off completely this evening. Highs top out near 70 today, with a light breeze.

We’ll see drier conditions for our Thursday, with partly sunny skies, and highs warming into the upper 70s. Showers then return overnight and into Friday.

Expect another wet day on Friday, with showers and thunderstorms. The shower activity gradually gets heavier into the afternoon and evening and does continue overnight and into Saturday morning.

We’ll see a few showers lingering into Saturday morning, so keep the umbrellas handy for about the first half of the day. We’ll then gradually clear up into the afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be nicer, with highs in the lower 80s, and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

-McKenna

