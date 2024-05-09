Rain continues Thursday, with cooler temps settling in for weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: On/off t-showers, breezy, high 66

Tonight: Showers taper, low 50

Friday: Isolated showers, high 63

Saturday: Sct’d showers, breezy, high 65

Sunday: More sunshine, high 69

Monday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Keep the umbrellas handy today, as showers and rumbles will continue on-and-off throughout the day. We’ll also be cooler behind a cold front, with highs falling back to the middle 60s this afternoon, and a slight breeze. Showers then taper tonight, leading to drier air tomorrow.

For our Friday, expect mainly dry conditions, with just isolated shower chances during the afternoon. This will be one of our coolest days, with highs in the lower 60s.

By Saturday, another disturbance moves in, bringing scattered showers and rumbles throughout the day, eventually starting to taper into the evening timeframe. Highs top out in the middle 60s with breezy conditions.

For Mother’s Day on Sunday, nicer weather moves back in. Highs warm back to the upper 60s, near 70, with much more sunshine. Expect dry conditions across most of the region.

We kick off the next workweek with just isolated shower chances for Monday, otherwise partly cloudy skies, with highs back into the middle 70s.

-McKenna

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.