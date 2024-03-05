Rain continues to shower NYC
Light showers are passing through the tri-state area. FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Mike Woods has the latest forecast.
Packing a bright 120Hz OLED screen, great battery life and unique design, the Nothing Phone 2a proves that a good budget phone doesn’t need to be boring.
More than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries are at stake.
With the news yesterday that “mini organs” have been grown for the first time using human stem cells, this futuristic area of bio-medicine is clearly accelerating by leaps and bounds. Now a Swedish startup has raised VC investment to take a new process for generating stem cells — from adult volunteer-donated bone marrow — hailed as a revolutionary tool to alleviate and prevent a wide variety of medical conditions, to industrial-scale levels. To date, most stem cells are harvested from adult stem cells or post-termination foetal tissue.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple announces new MacBook Airs with M3 chips, Instagram finally lets you edit DMs, Steam defined the modern video game industry.
The number of 401(k) millionaires surged last year as markets rallied. A reminder that time in the market is more important than timing the market.
Europe is suffering from a big hangover after the tech investment party of the 2020-2021 period. The Total capital raised in Europe was $61.8 billion. 2023 marked a reset and major correction in investment levels globally.
As remote work becomes increasingly prevalent, organizations globally are adapting, especially regarding onboarding procedures for new employees and navigating cross-border payment complexities. This new age of work has led to a surge in demand for startups that provide human resources (HR), payroll and compliance tools to help businesses hire remotely. RemotePass, one such business out of the UAE, has raised $5.5 million in Series A funding led by Istanbul-based 212 VC.
Anthropic, formed by several ex-OpenAI employees, claims its new Claude 3 language model outperforms ChatGPT and Google's Gemini in several key benchmarks.
"The pricing is going to be in the higher ranges of what people have talked about," Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said of the sports streaming service Fox is launching with Disney's ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery.
“Russ is easy to sign cuz he’s at the minimum,” one agent texted. “Russ is hard to sign cuz he’s Russ.”
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
Kerr pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in London next February.
To nobody's surprise, the Russell Wilson era is over in Denver.
Four former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, sued Musk on Monday, alleging that they're owed over $128 million in severance payments. When Musk bought Twitter (now X), one of his very first moves as the company's owner was to fire Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and lawyers Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde. According to the lawsuit, Musk has a "special ire" toward these former executives, who worked hard to hold Musk to his $44 billion commitment when he tried to back out.
Ford is inviting Bronco owners to a special Off-Roadeo event on April 8 near Austin, Texas, to view a solar eclipse and see the Bronco Blackout Edition revealed.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.