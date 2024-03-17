Rain is coming to Central Florida

While it’s technically “winter”, Sunday proved that Florida is the Sunshine State.

Sunday evening will still be in the mid-80s.

Monday will have a few strong storms throughout the day.

Right behind the storms, cool weather follows.

As the first day of spring arrives on Tuesday, there will be cool weather.

Tuesday evening will be in the 40s.

There will be another chance for storms on Friday.

