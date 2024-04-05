Will rain or clouds block view of solar eclipse in Gainesville? Here's the latest forecast

The solar eclipse will be Monday, April 8. According to NASA, the solar eclipse will pass through Texas about 1:27 p.m. CDT and will get to Maine about 3:35 p.m. EDT. The peak watching time in Gainesville will be about 3 p.m.

What will the weather be like in Gainesville?

The National Weather Service forecast

According to the National Weather Service, Monday should be mostly sunny with a high of 83 degrees in Gainesville.

Will there be cloud cover? The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center provided this helpful map:

Here are the latest key messages for the upcoming total solar eclipse! If you're traveling, be sure to check the weather forecast for your travel days as well as eclipse day. Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding will be possible in the south-central U.S. Mon evening and Tues. pic.twitter.com/RkvlUb9ZGs — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 4, 2024

Accuweather

According to Accuweather, there's a moderate risk of cloud cover in Gainesville on Monday.

"Overall at this time, we're expecting much of Florida will be dry on Monday" because of a system of high pressure off the Carolinas, said Tyler Roys, AccuWeather senior meteorologist. However, increased cloud cover is possible over the state, especially across Central and South Florida, from Jacksonville south to Miami.

"The more northwest you go looks to be the best chance for less restrictions view of the eclipse," Roys said.

The forecast can change, though.

"There could be less clouds along the peninsula of Florida as we get more information on where the high pressure is," Roys said.

More information about the solar eclipse

What should you expect on April 8? Check out this story or this guide.

Which states are in the eclipse's path? Details here.

How uncommon are solar eclipses? Find answers here.

Still need special glasses? Check out this story.

This story includes information from USA TODAY and Cheryl McCloud of USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Solar eclipse: Gainesville weather forecast so far for April 8