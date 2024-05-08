Rain chances return later this week

Lighter winds are in store Wednesday, but there will still be widespread breezy to windy conditions. Rain chances return starting Thursday.

Even stronger winds returned to parts of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. The strongest winds today were along and north of I-40 where westerly winds are gusting from 40 to over 60 mph. Temperatures were warmer all across the state today with highs back warmer than average again. Winds are slowly tapering off tonight, but remain breezy through Wednesday morning in northern New Mexico. Lighter winds are in store Wednesday afternoon, but westerly winds could still gust as high as 30 to 50 mph all across the state.

Changes are in store starting Thursday as a backdoor cold front will move across the state, spilling into the Rio Grande Valley starting Thursday morning, bringing gusty east winds. While most of New Mexico will see light winds on Thursday, the Rio Grande Valley could see wind gusts as high as 35 mph. The front will also help to bring a few afternoon showers across central and northern New Mexico, with a mix of wet and dry showers.

East winds really pick up in the Albuquerque Metro late Thursday night, with up to 60 mph wind gusts possible through Friday morning. The increase in easterly winds will also draw better moisture into the state. This increase in low level moisture will also help to produce more afternoon showers across eastern, northern and central New Mexico. Another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon, with more isolated showers possible on Sunday.

More hit or miss afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances will continue into early next week.

