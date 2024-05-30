Rain chances increasing by late week! Isolated severe & flash flood risk.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We broke the streak of nearly 10 consecutive days without rainfall at the New Orleans airport on Tuesday, and we’ve got more scattered storms this evening!

Isolated severe weather threat with damaging winds being the primary concern along with frequent lightning. Most rain will end by 8PM across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi.

If you miss out on the rainfall today, you’ll have more opportunities through the weekend!

A series of storm systems are forecast to move along the edge of a large high-pressure system, which means daily scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon/early evening are likely.

Right now, Thursday and Friday will feature a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms each day with scattered thunderstorms & an isolated severe risk. Rain chances increase to 50 to 60 percent over the weekend as storm coverage increases.

