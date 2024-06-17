Rain chances decrease, temperatures stay hot Monday in Central Florida

Central Florida will have a break from the storms for the first half of the week, but things will change.

Our area will be partly cloudy and hot overall, with only a 20% chance of seeing a pop-up storm Monday afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should also reach around 90 degrees Monday afternoon.

Read: A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico may become the first named storm of 2024

Our forecast is looking to be about the same for Tuesday.

Rain and storm chances will start to pick up on Wednesday and be around 50% for the last half of the week.

Read: Wizard of Oz museum will move to this Central Florida city

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: