Rain chances decrease, temperatures stay hot Thursday in Central Florida

Rain and storm chances will be lower on Thursday in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 40% chance of seeing passing showers and storms on Thursday.

We will have a breezy day Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Read: Tropical Storm Alberto forms in western Gulf, becomes first named storm of 2024 season

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 89 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Our chances of rain and storms will increase over the weekend and next week.

Read: SeaWorld and Aquatica are offering discounts on park tickets for a limited time

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: