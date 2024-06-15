Rain chance this evening, widespread showers and storms Fathers Day morning

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm front is lifting across the area, bringing cloud coverage and batch of light showers. As we make our way deeper into this evening, rain chances will favor Green Bay and points north, before all turn cloudy during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be very mild with lows into the low to mid 60s. Winds have picked up ahead of this front, and will remain breezy at times tonight.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected for your Sunday morning into the early afternoon, certainly will impact, at the least, any early Fathers Day plans you may have. While the severe outlook remains LOW, a storm or two could be on the strong side with small hail, gusty winds, downpours and lightning.

Skies are expected to dry out and open up during the later afternoon and early evening hours, but it will be warm, humid and breezy. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 80s with dew points rising to near 70. It will be quite breezy with a south wind gusting to 30mph. Cooler and slightly less humid lakeside, but with the strong winds, there are a few BEACH HAZARD STATEMENTS and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES in effect, warning for dangerous rip currents and high, choppy waves.

Overnight we should be clear for most, but we will be watching for a chance of showers and storms to drop in and give locations N/W of the valley a chance of showers and storms.

More showers and storms are in the forecast on Monday, and it will get very warm with temperatures soaring into the 90s. With high dew points in the 70s, heat index values will be into the 90s. Have water handy, limit time outdoors and if you have to be outside, take breaks inside or in the shade.

Looking like Tuesday will be the “driest” day this week, as I’m expected a mix of sun and clouds with pop up showers possible. Temperatures still into the 90s and still very muggy. Temperatures begin to fall off throughout the week, but rain and storm chances remain as well as the muggy dew points.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.