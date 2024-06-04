Rain can cause farm runoff that pollutes waterways. This tool shows farmers exactly how it happens

LODI - The day was sunny and warm on Ron Schoepp's farm. But in one place, water was falling as if it were raining.

It came from a sprinkler that sprayed over five pans filled with soil from local farms. Each cut of dirt showed a different way farmland can be managed outside of the growing season, from bare soil that had been broken up with a till to lush green grass like the kind Schoepp's dairy heifers graze on.

These differences matter because they can affect how much water is able to sink into the soil when it rains, and how much runs off the field instead. As the sprinkler rained down, five jars affixed to the soil pans started to collect the runoff. The jar under the lush grass held just a little clear water after a minute or two, while the jar under the bare soil filled up quickly with a muddy mix of dirt and water, looking a bit like chocolate milk.

When it really rains over a farm field with bare soils — as has happened frequently in Wisconsin the last few weeks — that rainwater isn't being collected in a jar. It's headed for the nearest body of water, often taking with it fertilizer and agricultural chemicals, which can damage aquatic ecosystems downstream and harm human health if they seep into groundwater that people use to drink.

The pan and jar contraption is called a rainfall simulator, and the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department purchased it in 2017 to show farmers the difference they can make by keeping their soils healthy.

Schoepp's soils often serve as the positive examples when county staff run the simulator. Even so, he likes to watch it work.

"It's still eye-opening to me," he said.

Sauk County conservation technician Brian Sadler demonstrates the rainfall simulator, which shows how soils that are managed differently respond to rain, at a farm visit in Lodi May 10.

He has a conspicuous incentive to limit runoff from his farm: below it is Lake Wisconsin, a reservoir of the Wisconsin River which people want clean for for boating, fishing and swimming. But the ripple effects reach further downstream: the Wisconsin River ultimately drains to the Mississippi, where runoff is a big problem.

For decades, excess nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus have been pouring down the Mississippi River into the Gulf of Mexico. They trigger algae blooms that create a massive "dead zone," which deprives aquatic life of oxygen and threatens coastal fishers' livelihoods. Runoff from Midwestern farm fields is a major culprit sending those nutrients downstream, and efforts to shrink the size of the dead zone have been sluggish.

Certain ways of managing farm fields — like planting off-season crops to cover the ground, refraining from disturbing the soil with tilling and grazing livestock on pastures that have time to rest and regrow — can help the soil hold onto those nutrients instead of letting them slip away.

But even though the number of farmers who manage their fields in these ways is growing, it's still a small share of the total. In the most recent U.S. Census of Agriculture released earlier this year, about 5% of Wisconsin farmland had cover crops and about 17% was not tilled.

In Sauk County, conservation technician Brian Sadler estimated about a quarter of the county's farmers are not tilling, at least on some of their land, and cover crops are also becoming more popular. Still, there's a lot more who could be convinced to try such practices. That's where the rainfall simulator comes into play.

There aren't many counties in Wisconsin that have their own simulator. Sadler and his colleagues take it out a few times each year, either to farms like Schoepp's for events or to show to other groups. Each time, he said, it makes an impact.

"You hear farmers have a light bulb turn on," he said. "It's one thing to tell people about runoff, but when you take a chunk of soil out of their field, they can really see the difference."

Sauk County conservation technician Brian Sadler shows an example of soil structure at a farm in Lodi May 10.

One of the pans held soil from a field that hadn't been tilled, and another was from a field with a cover crop. Both of the attached jars were collecting less runoff than the bare, conventionally tilled soil. Behind them, Sadler revealed a second row of jars that represented the amount of water that had actually soaked into the ground to nurture the plant. The bare soil had barely soaked up any.

For some farmers who have already started experimenting with practices like these, the simulator can be a useful tool to convince them that the steps they've taken to limit runoff really do make a difference.

Roger Bindl, who grows about 300 acres of corn, soybeans, winter wheat and alfalfa and keeps 45 beef cattle, has shared soils from his farm near Plain with Sadler several times to run through the simulator. He doesn't till his fields and has been cover cropping for over a decade, but still, he didn't know how his soil would perform the first time he watched it. He was pleased with what he saw, and surprised at the comparison with the bare, conventionally tilled soil, which splashed up and ran off when the rain from the simulator hit it.

For others, seeing that soil slip away makes them think twice about how much fertilizer they paid for is running off with it.

"It doesn't take much soil loss to affect your farm economically," Bindl said.

Although farms drive a considerable chunk of the runoff that's polluting waterways, there are other sources too, like lawn fertilizers. As such, Sadler also brings the simulator to groups like lake associations.

"I’ll go take a chunk out of mowed grass next to the clubhouse and take a chunk out of a prairie strip," which has deeper roots to soak up water and nutrients from fertilizers, Sadler said. "You can see, side by side, runoff and infiltration."

Sadler acknowledged it's going to take more than the rainfall simulator to change minds. Farmers, in particular, are beholden to market forces beyond their control that demand bigger crop yields over better soil health.

Still, he knows that illustrating the concept can make an impact. And he relies not just on taking it around himself, but on farmers like Schoepp and Bindl who've seen it and can talk about it with farmers who may be more skeptical.

It's that way, he thinks, that these practices will really take off.

"It's not just me saying, 'You should do this because it's a good thing,'" he said.

Madeline Heim is a Report for America corps reporter who writes about environmental issues in the Mississippi River watershed and across Wisconsin. Contact her at (920) 996-7266 or mheim@gannett.com.

