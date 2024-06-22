Rain brings relief to Ruidoso fires

SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO – Steady rain fell in Ruidoso on Friday, a welcome relief to hot, dry weather that helped to fuel two forest fires that have burned parts of the mountaintop village and neighboring Mescalero Apache Reservation.

Rain started about 10 a.m. and continued steadily for several hours, said Kerry Gladden, spokesperson for the Village of Ruidoso.

“It’s not as heavy as we had anticipated, but it's still heavy enough to be causing a flow,” she said.

More: Cherished Ruidoso vacation home among many that may be lost to South Fork Fire

Nearly one-third of an inch fell during an hour-long period at one point Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials issued an alert to residents over concerns about more flash flooding in low-lying areas, a threat first seen Wednesday when a big storm hit several burn scars. Gladden said the area had seen more debris flows Friday, a type of fast-moving and dangerous mudslide.

Thunderstorms were possible and could worsen flash flooding.

Abundant humidity and light rain were expected to slow the spread of the South Fork Fire, burning in the west and north of the village, and the Salt Fire, burning to the south. Officials said this favorable turn in weather should last a few days and give crews a chance to make headway toward containing the blazes.

And for the first time since the fires began June 17 officials issued containment percentages.

As of 8:41 a.m. Saturday, the South Fork Fire was graded at 26 percent contained. As of 7:40 p.m. Friday, the Salt Fire was graded at 7 percent contained.

My journey on my block, back down on Mechem Dr to Sudderth Dr through midtown all the way back to the Y at Hwy 70…we are some of the lucky ones, our home is still standing yet the homes and area in our neighborhood to the north and east of us , just utter devistation….🙏🙏🙏 — Pamela L. Bonner (@PamelaLBonner1) June 21, 2024

Ruidoso and adjacent Ruidoso Downs remain under mandatory evacuation orders, although some people never heeded them and remain living in their homes.

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford posted a video update on Facebook saying the National Guard is in the village and protecting evacuated properties. Searches are underway for more possible victims.

“We do have severe damage; we do have teams that are coming in with dogs to look for loss of life,” he said. “So out of respect for those families, we ask you to stay out of those areas. In fact, we're going to be enforcing it.”

Two people are confirmed to have died in the blazes.

Today alongside @SenatorHeinrich, I met with families in Roswell and Mescalero that were forced to flee their homes, some unable to return since they left. I assured them of our commitment to helping rebuild and using every avenue to secure more funding for these communities. pic.twitter.com/k0yxIYEVGI — Senator Ben Ray Luján (@SenatorLujan) June 22, 2024

A preliminary estimate is that 1,400 structures were damaged or destroyed by fire. Those can include homes, businesses, and structures that aren’t dwellings, like outbuildings. Thousands of people remain displaced by the disaster and face an uncertain time line about when they can return to properties not damaged by the fires.

Friday, U.S. Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Sen. Martin Heinrich toured Roswell and Mescalero, places where evacuees are staying, and the emergency operations in Ruidoso.The Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative is a partnership of local newsrooms working together to cover important topics in the southern half of the state. More info: www.southNMnews.org or www.surNMnoticias.org.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Rain brings relief to Ruidoso fires