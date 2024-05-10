Railroad workers set informational picket in Davenport

Members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED) from the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) railroad will come together for an informational picket from 2-5 p.m. Friday, May 10, on the 100 block of East River Drive, Davenport, to demand annual paid sick leave for employees on the Class I railroad, according to a news release from the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

(Members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED) from the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) railroad)

The picket aims to raise awareness about the critical need for a fair and consistent sick leave

policy in the industry, the release says.

About the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way

The BMWED-IBT is a national union representing about 28,000 railroad track workers nationwide on all the biggest Class I freight rail carriers and many commuter roads, including Amtrak.

Railroad workers play a crucial role in keeping the nation’s transportation system running smoothly. “However, despite their essential contributions, too many workers in the industry lack access to a basic necessity paid sick leave. This absence of coverage jeopardizes their health, the well-being of their families, and the safety of the entire industry,” the release says.

The BMWED-IBT urges CPKC to recognize the importance of providing paid sick leave for their employees. While the last round of national bargaining ended with the union advocating for annual paid sick time off through congressional channels, most of this country’s freight railroads (including BNSF, Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, and others) have acknowledged that members are justified in this request. Key demands include paid sick leave “that considers the

unique challenges and demands of the railroad industry (including outdoor work, travel, weather, stress, and physical toll).”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.