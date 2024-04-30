Railroad car caught fire in Northumberland County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A railroad car in Northumberland County caught fire Monday night.

Authorities report crews were called to a railroad fire in Dewart in Delaware Township just after 8:00 p.m.

According to officials, the fire was contained to a single car and no hazmat crews were called to the scene.

Route 611 closure almost two years later in Monroe County

Officials say no injuries were reported in the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.