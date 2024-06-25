Railroad bridge over Potomac River closed to rail traffic after fire in middle of bridge

A fire in the middle of one of the Potomac River railroad bridges from Maryland to Harpers Ferry, W.Va., caused significant damage to the track and left the bridge closed to rail traffic Monday night, Washington County Emergency Services Director R. David Hays said.

There was no train on the bridge at the time of the fire, Hays said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Hays said when railroad ties get older they can dry out and become susceptible to fire from sparks from crossing trains. But he did knot know if that was what happened in this case.

The fire was reported at 3:38 p.m. Monday, a Washington County 911 supervisor said.

Hays said firefighters had the fire under control around 5:30 p.m. and units were leaving the scene around 8 p.m.

Arriving firefighters from Potomac Valley Fire Co. found a large fire in the middle of the bridge that appeared to be spreading rapidly, Hays said. CSX was notified to stop train traffic on the bridge.

CSX could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

A fire on a railroad bridge from Maryland to Harpers Ferry, W.Va., caused significant damage Monday and led to the bridge being closed to train traffic.

Additional firefighters from Washington County and Jefferson County, W.Va., were called, Hays said. As firefighters realized the extent of the fire, more assistance was called for from Washington, Jefferson and Frederick County, Md.

Two boats were in the river in case a firefighter were to fall, Hays said. None did.

No injuries were reported, but one firefighter was treated on scene for minor dehydration before resuming activity, he said.

Hay said 68 firefighters responded.

Challenges in battling fire in middle of railroad bridge over Potomac River

The challenges included finding a sustainable water source and accessing the fire in the middle of the bridge over the river, Hays said. There are gaps between the railroad ties, through which the river can be seen.

There are two railroad bridges that cross the Potomac there and this was the one that did not have a walkway, so firefighters had to cross the railroad ties, with a handrail along one side, to get to the fire, he said.

Tanker trucks were used to supply water until a dedicated water service was accessed via a hydrant in Harpers Ferry, Hays said. There were no hydrants on the Maryland side of the bridge.

The hose line had to be extended about 500 to 700 feet across the bridge, which is about 100 feet above the water, he said.

There was a lot of smoke due to the well-involved fire, Hays said.

The temperature was in the low to mid 90s at the time of the fire, Hays said.

Thermal imaging from a drone and buckling in metal tracks on the bridge indicate the fire reached above 1,600 degrees, Hays said.

There were significant buckles in two tracks, Hays said. There also were 15 to 20, possibly more, ties that were damaged.

Among the resources on scene was an air-conditioned mobile ambulance bus and the county's air and rehab units, Hays said.

Sandy Hook Road was closed for about 4 hours during the response.

