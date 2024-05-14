Rahway man sentenced for burglarizing more than 50 homes of Asian business owners

NEWARK - A Rahway man has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that involved burglarizing homes belonging to Asian small business owners throughout Central Jersey.

Kevin Jackson, 57, pleaded guilty in October before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. Padin sentenced Jackson to 33 months in prison Monday in Newark federal court.

According to court documents and statements, between Dec. 2, 2016, and March 20, 2019, Jackson participated in a conspiracy to burglarize the homes of certain Asian small business owners living in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, stealing large sums of money, valuable jewelry, and other items and transporting the stolen goods across state lines.

Jackson was among eight members of an interstate burglary crew that committed more than 50 residential burglaries. Jackson was arrested in Old Bridge in 2021.

In addition to the prison term, Padin also sentenced Jackson to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $294,586 in restitution.

Another member of the burglary crew James Hurt, of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania is scheduled to be sentenced later this month while charges remain pending with the other members of the crew, according to a spokesperson for the Office of the U.S. Attorney.

U.S. Attorney Phillip Sellinger credited FBI Newark’s Transnational Organized Crime Task Force with the investigation that led to the sentencing and South Plainfield Police Department and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office for their work initiating the investigation.

He also thanked the police departments from Bernards, Clark, Cranford, Edison, East Brunswick, Elizabeth, Franklin, Highland Park, Hillside, Hillsborough Township, Kenilworth, Linden, Mountainside, New Providence, North Brunswick, North Plainfield, Old Bridge, Piscataway, Raritan, Roselle Park, Sayreville, Somerville, South Brunswick, South River, Spotswood, Warren, Watchung, Westfield and Woodbridge, along with the Union County Prosecutor's Office, New Jersey State Police and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for their work on the case.

